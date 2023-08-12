Armenia asks UN to initiate Security Council’s meeting on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, August 12. /TASS/. Yerevan has addressed the UN asking to hold an emergency meeting of the Security Council for discussing the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On August 11, the Republic of Armenia turned to the UN Security Council asking to convene an emergency meeting due to deterioration of humanitarian situation as a result of a forced full blockage of civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement reads.

In the address Armenia's Permanent Representative to the UN Mher Margaryan also asked the organization to provide the possibility to participate in the Security Council’s meeting to the Armenian delegation.

According to the Armenian side, the Lachin corridor, which is the only road from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, was blocked on December 12, 2022 by a group of Azerbaijani nationals. Later, Baku placed an official checkpoint on the border with Armenia near the Khakari bridge. People in Nagorno-Karabakh receive humanitarian aid with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross. However, after a shootout between Armenian and Azerbaijani border guards on June 15, Baku banned any humanitarian deliveries to Nagorno-Karabakh.