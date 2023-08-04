Using force not an option, situation in Niger following mutiny

PRETORIA, August 4. /TASS/. The military leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected the use of any kind of military intervention in Niger where a coup d’etat took place in late July.

An ECOWAS delegation which arrived in Niger on Friday, left the country without meeting with the mutineers’ leadership.

Ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum called on the international community to help restore constitutional order and cautioned that the overthrow may have devastating consequences beyond the country’s borders.

TASS collected the main information on the situation in Niger following the coup.

ECOWAS’ stance

A delegation of ECOWAS mediators led by ex-Nigerian President General Abdulsalami Abubakar left the Nigerian capital of Abuja for Niger a day later than expected. The delegation also included President of the ECOWAS Commission Omar Alieu Touray and Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Abubakar III, an influential religious leader. They were supposed to present ECOWAS’ demands to the mutineers.

At a July 30 emergency summit, the ECOWAS leaders demanded that the mutineers immediately release and reinstate President Bazoum and restore constitutional order in the country. ECOWAS threatened to take measures against the mutineers and did not rule out "the use of force."

Later, the ECOWAS military leadership said that it opposed using force against Niger but would increase sanctions pressure.

However, the Nigerian military was put on high alert. In turn, the mutineers said that they were ready to react to "aggression or any attempted aggression" on the part of ECOWAS.

Calls on international community

Ousted Nigerien President Bazoum, who has not been seen in public since July 26, has addressed the US and international community with an appeal to help restore the country to constitutional rule. His op-ed piece was published in the Washington Post. The ousted president said that the overthrow may have destructive consequences outside Niger.

Commenting on the situation in Niger, White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby said that the US stood for using diplomacy to settle the situation instead of using force against the mutineers.

About 1,000 US servicemen who were training Nigerien troops remain in Niger stationed at several bases.

Mutineers’ decisions

A curfew, introduced after the coup in Niger, has been lifted.

The mutineers who captured power in Niger denounced military agreements with France on the stationing of French military units and the status of troops present within the framework of fighting Jihadist groups.

International reaction

Russia stands for the situation in Niger swiftly returning to the constitutional track, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. That said, the Kremlin does not think that any interference by extra-regional forces will facilitate a settlement.