Nigeria's servicemen put on alert amid Niger situation — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 4. /TASS/. Nigeria's military has been put on alert for potential deployment to Niger, where rebels seized power in a coup, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a Nigerian officer.

According to him, mobilization has not yet begun, but the servicemen have been ordered to be on full alert for potential deployment to Niger.

The military leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had previously rejected to use force against Niger, where rebels seized power in a coup.

At an emergency summit on July 30, ECOWAS leaders demanded that the rebels reinstate the president and restore constitutional order to the country. The ECOWAS states gave Niger rebels one week to meet these demands. The bloc threatened to take "all necessary measures to restore constitutional order in Niger" against the rebels and did not rule out "the use of force."

On July 26, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland was created to run the country; General Abdourahmane Tchiani took the helm of the council on July 28.