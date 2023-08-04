Nigerien rebels vow to respond to ‘any aggression’ by ECOWAS

TASS, August, 4. The rebels that seized power in Niger in late July pledged to immediately respond to "any aggression or attempted aggression" on the part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the AFP news agency reported on Friday.

"Any aggression or attempted aggression against Niger will entail an immediate and urgent response by the Nigerien forces," the agency quoted one of the coup's participants as saying.

On July 26, a group of rebel army officers announced the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the republic's borders, a curfew, the suspension of the constitution, and a ban on the political parties’ activities. On July 28, the plotters proclaimed General Abdurahmane Tchiani the head of state. During the coup, he led the presidential guard, whose units detained Bazoum and continue to keep him in custody in his residence. According to Nigerien politicians, the president is in good health, he is communicating with other leaders and government by phone but is not allowed to leave his residence.

During an emergency summit on July 30, ECOWAS leaders condemned the coup and demanded that the rebels immediately release the president and reinstate the constitutional order in that country. ECOWAS countries gave the Nigerien military one week to fulfill these demands and did not exclude the use of force in case these demands are not met.