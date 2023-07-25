German ambassador leaving Russia at end of week after four-year term

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr has said he’s leaving Moscow after his four-year tenure came to an end.

"In a few days' time, I will be leaving Moscow after working here for four years. It has been a quite extraordinary four years. They have been exciting, frustrating, happy and sad. But they have never been boring," the ambassador said at a reception to mark his departure from Moscow.

He thanked the embassy staff alongside whom he had worked in Russia.

"I am leaving with great respect for what my team has managed to accomplish over these four years," the ambassador said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on June 21, 2023 that Russia had given its consent to the appointment of Alexander Lambsdorff as German ambassador. The ministry said that he will soon be issued a visa and will be able to take office. Von Geyr has been in Moscow since 2019.