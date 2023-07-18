Zelensky turns toxic for West, US washes hands of Kiev's terror — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. US attempts to disassociate itself from Kiev’s terrorism attacks indicate that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "has become somewhat toxic for the West," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The White House will publicly disavow the terror attacks committed by the Kiev regime, drawing a dividing line between weapons supplies and acts of terrorism. All of this is just more subterfuge. But, what’s important here is something else, and that is that Zelensky has become somewhat toxic for the West," the Russian diplomat noted.

In the early hours on Monday, Ukrainian forces used two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, or drones) to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident, which killed a married couple and injured their teenage daughter. The attack also halted traffic on the bridge, while rail service was restored later in the morning. Last night, reverse traffic was organized on one lane of the bridge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the incident as "yet another terrorist act by the Kiev regime," adding that the crime made no sense in military terms "as the Crimean Bridge has not been used for military deliveries for a long time now." Also, he characterized the crime as cruel, resulting in casualties among innocent civilians.