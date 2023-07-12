US president arrives in Helsinki to meet with Nordic countries’ prime ministers

STOCKHOLM, July 12. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has arrived in the Finnish capital to meet with prime ministers of the Northern European countries, the Finnish television channel Yle reported on Wednesday, adding that the presidential aircraft landed at Helsinki Airport.

Under the program, on Thursday at 1 p.m. Moscow time Biden is to hold 40-minute talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the Presidential Palace. Next, a three-hour meeting with the prime ministers of the Northern European countries is scheduled. After the meeting, Biden and Niinisto are expected to hold a joint press conference.

The meeting, attended by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, will focus on how to boost cooperation between the Northern European countries and the United States in such fields as security, environment and technology.