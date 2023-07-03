British ambassador to UN says downgrading relations with Russia would be `a pity’

UNITED NATIONS, July 4. /TASS/. Downgrading diplomatic relations between Great Britain and Russia, a scenario raised by the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Mevdevev, last weekend, would be a pity, as such a relationship would be important when the conflict ends, said the current Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward.

"It would be a pity to downgrade relations, because when <…> Russia finally take its boots off the ground of Ukraine, it would be very important to rebuild the situation, using diplomatic relations," she said.

Woodward added that she had met with British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert when she last visited London. According to her, Bronnert was doing "an extraordinary job" in the face of the international situation.

In an opinion piece for Rossiyskaya Gazeta published on Sunday, Medvedev said that Russia might suspend diplomatic relations with a number of countries, including the United Kingdom.