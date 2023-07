PARIS, July 2. /TASS/. The Paris police detained at Sunday night eighty participants in mass disorders erupted in France on June 27 after police had shot dead a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, the BFM TV channel reports.

Fifty-five individuals were detained in Marseille and thirty-two persons - in Nice, the TV channel said.

It was reported earlier that more than 1,300 rioters were detained during mass disorders on Saturday night.