NATO member states agree Stoltenberg to remain Secretary General for another year — report

STOCKHOLM, June 28. /TASS/. Governments of NATO member states agreed that Jens Stoltenberg will remain the alliance’s Secretary General for another year, Norway’s Verdens gang reported Wednesday.

"Governments of the 31 NATO member states have come to an agreement: according to the Verdens gang’s information, all NATO states collectively support the decision to ask Jens Stoltenberg to continue his service as the Secretary General," the newspaper says.

Stoltenberg has not yet officially agreed to the extension of service. His contract with NATO expires on October 1, 2023.

The NATO headquarters in Brussels expect Stoltenberg’s confirmation ahead of the July 11-12 summit in Vilnius.