Cuba’s defense minister sees root cause of Ukrainian conflict in aggressive US policies

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The current military conflict in Ukraine stems from the aggressive policies of the United States, Cuba’s Defense Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera said during negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The US intention to continue the expansion of NATO to Russia's borders has led to consequences that forced Russia to launch a special military operation. In this context, Russia plays a leading role in the fight against fascism, which they (the US - TASS) are trying to spread in Europe today," Lopez Miera said.

He also noted that Havana opposed unilateral anti-Russian sanctions that contradicted the UN Charter.

"The US and some of its allies have repeatedly invaded sovereign countries in pursuit of their interests. Cuba is against this policy of hypocrisy and double standards. <...> History will demand accountability from the US for the consequences of its aggressive military doctrine outside NATO's borders, which threatens peace, security and international stability," Lopez Miera said.