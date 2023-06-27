EU sanctions neither 'brought Russia to knees' nor made peace in Ukraine — Hungary’s Orban

BERLIN, June 27. /TASS/. The European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions regime has not succeeded in either "bringing Russia to its knees" or in achieving a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild.

"Sanctions have not worked. I am surprised that we [the EU - TASS] <...> turned out to be incapable of formulating them appropriately," Orban said. The European Union has succeeded neither in "bringing Russia to its knees" nor in achieving peace in Ukraine, the prime minister added.

"Nothing of that sort happened," Orban stressed.