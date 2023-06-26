Presidential, parliamentary elections start in Guatemala

BUENOS AIRES, June 26. /TASS/. Voters in Guatemala took to the polls on Sunday to elect the president and parliament.

The presidential office is being contested by 22 candidates. Surveys have shown that the frontrunners in the elections include Zuri Rios, a candidate from the right-wing Valor and the Unionist parties, who is the daughter of the country’s former military ruler Efrain Rios Montt;

Sandra Torres, a candidate from the centrist party National Union of Hope; and Edmond Mulet, a candidate from a centrist party called Cabal.

None of them are expected to win in the first round of voting. If that happens, a runoff election will take place on August 20. The president is elected for four years and can’t run for another term.

Voters will also be casting ballots on Sunday to elect 160 members of the Congress.