Beijing evacuates 5,000 Chinese citizens from Ukraine, several hundred still in country

BEIJING, June 21. /TASS/. The Chinese government has evacuated over 5,000 of its citizens from Ukraine, with several hundred more Chinese nationals remaining in Ukraine, Wu Xi, director of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s consular division, said on Wednesday.

"Last year, we evacuated more than 5,000 Chinese citizens from Ukraine. But, for various reasons, some [citizens] did not leave," she stated at a briefing by the China Association for Public Diplomacy in Beijing. "According to the data we have, there are still a few hundred Chinese [citizens remaining] there; not many at all."

As the diplomat specified, a large-scale evacuation of Chinese citizens organized by the Chinese government was already completed in 2022.