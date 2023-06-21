Russia, Iran and Turkey confirm common drive to fight terrorism — statement

ASTANA, June 21. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Turkey have confirmed their intentions to continue fighting against terrorists and separatists’ plans, which are aimed at undermining the sovereignty of Syria, according to the joint statement released on Wednesday after the Syrian settlement talks in Astana.

"[Participating parties] expressed their determination to continue working together to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stand against separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and threatening the national security of the neighboring countries, including through cross-border attacks and infiltrations," representatives of Iran, Russia and Turkey at the 20th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana Format said in their statement.

"Condemned activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates operating under different names in various parts of Syria, including the attacks targeting civilian facilities and IDP camps which result in loss of innocent lives," the statement continued. "Highlighted the need to fully implement all arrangements related to the north of Syria."

The trio of guarantor countries also "reviewed in detail the situation in the Idlib de-escalation area," and agreed in their statement to "make further efforts to ensure a lasting normalization, including the humanitarian situation, in and around the Idlib de-escalation area."

"Emphasized the need to maintain calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib," according to the statement.

The document also stated that the participating parties in the talks also "Reiterated their opposition to the illegal seizure and transfer of oil revenues that should belong to Syria. Condemned the actions of countries supporting terrorist entities, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives in the north-east of Syria.

The Kazakh capital of Astana hosted an international meeting on Syria on June 20-21. The negotiations involved delegations from the guarantor countries - Russia, Iran and Turkey - and representatives of the Syrian government and opposition. Representatives from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq were also announced to attend the meeting as observers.