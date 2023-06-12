Paris ramping up weapons, munitions supplies to Kiev — Macron

PARIS, June 12. /TASS/. France is expanding weapons and munitions supplies to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We have increased supplies of weapons, munitions, armored vehicles and have ramped up logistics support," he told a news conference. "We will continue to di this in the coming days and weeks."

He also promised assistance in repairing damaged vehicles and training Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, he recalled that France’s support continues within the frames set at the beginning of the conflict. According to the French leader, this support is meant to help Kiev defend itself rather than attack Russia. Moreover, it should not lead to the escalation of the conflict.

By now, France has supplied Ukraine with Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, Crotale air defense systems, armored cars, AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks, Milan anti-tank missiles, and Mistral man-portable air defense systems.