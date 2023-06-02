Current Hungarian government not to allow war with Russia, says Prime Minister Orban

BUDAPEST, June 2. /TASS/. Under its current government, Hungary will never go to war with Russia and will not allow the NATO country to be drawn into the Ukrainian conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio on Friday.

The press asked him to comment on a recent statement by an opposition figure, Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, that Hungary is allegedly "already at war with Russia." "If someone, without getting up from his chair, says such things, he is simply not in his right mind," the prime minister replied. According to him, no sane person who has heard about the Second World War could possibly allow himself to make such statements. "As long as the current government is in power, Hungary will not go to war [with Russia]," Orban stated emphatically.

He has previously said repeatedly that the EU’s leading countries and other EU member states are trying to drag Hungary into the conflict in Ukraine, urging it to start supplying weapons to Kiev, but his country "stands on the side of peace." Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, Budapest has consistently urged the opposing sides to declare a ceasefire and commence peace talks.