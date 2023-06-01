Rosatom CEO criticizes Kiev for not supporting Grossi’s proposals on Zaporozhye nuke plant

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has de facto failed to support the set of proposals put forward by Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and is reserving the right to attack the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters on Thursday.

"Against the generally positive backdrop of discussions on Grossi’s proposals taking place at the UN Security Council, I’d like to note that Ukraine has de facto failed to support these proposals as such. I, for one, suspect that, by not directly supporting those proposals, the Kiev regime is reserving the right to attack the power plant," Likhachev said.

Likhachev described a remark by Grossi as emotional in nature after the IAEA head rejoiced earlier this week, saying, "we are fortunate that a nuclear accident has not yet happened." "Well, we are quite fortunate, indeed. <…> So far, we have been successful in tackling these challenges," he said.

However, Likhachev agreed with Grossi that the situation at the nuclear facility was fragile. "With no absolute control available, certainly, we have to rely on fortune as well," the Rosatom CEO concluded.