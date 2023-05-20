Sunak tells Zelensky UK to continue to provide Ukraine with military aid

LONDON, May 20. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that London would provide Kiev with more assistance in its conflict with Moscow, according to the press release published by the prime minister’s office after the two leaders’ meeting on Saturday in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

"Following their discussion at Chequers earlier this week, the Prime Minister reiterated that the UK would continue to provide Ukraine with the military assistance needed to win the war and secure a just peace," the statement said. "The Prime Minister updated President Zelensky on the very positive progress at the G7 so far, including new sanctions against Russia and the provision of fighter jets."

"The leaders looked forward to progressing talks with G7 countries and other partners on support for Ukraine and action against Russia’s destabilizing and illegal behavior," it reads.