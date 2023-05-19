G7 supports expansion, extension of the grain deal

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 19. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries support the expansion and prolongation of the grain deal and continue to provide assistance to vulnerable states, as follows from a joint statement on Ukraine, adopted on Friday by the G7 leaders at a summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

"We will continue to support the export of Ukrainian agri-products," the statement stresses. "In this regard, we support the expansion and extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative."

The leaders also noted that their countries' contributions help deliver humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable states in partnership with the UN World Food Program.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on May 17 that the grain deal had been extended by 60 days. Later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow confirmed the two-month extension of the deal. The move offers a chance to help ensure global food security, she added.