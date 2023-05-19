Washington, Beijing discuss China's commerce minister's visit to US

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. The US and Chinese authorities are currently discussing the visit of Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to the United States, the press service of the Chinese Embassy in Washington told TASS.

According to the embassy, the parties are still discussing the details of the minister's visit to the United States and its agenda.

Reuters reported earlier citing a source, that Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will meet in Washington.