Chinese drone maker plans to sign contracts with Russia at MILEX-2023 expo

MINSK, May 17. /TASS/. China’s LoongUAV drone maker expects to sign contracts with Russia, a LoongUAV representative told TASS on the sidelines of the MILEX-2023 arms expo in Minsk.

"Right now, we do not ship [our products] to Belarus, because, in my opinion, Belarus does not have such large demand; but we hope for a chance to cooperate with [Russia]," she said.

The company presented several types of drones at the expo: an unmanned bomber, a reconnaissance UAV and a suicide drone.

"We have an entire series of drones, […] they have different weight limit and flight time; we have quadcopters, we have planes with vertical takeoff and landing," the representative said.

China is one of four MILEX-2023 participants that presented examples of their products. Representatives of over 30 countries take part in the expo as observers.

According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the expo, which will last until May 20, has been attended by military attaches from 18 states, including 5 NATO member states. Over 150 companies from Belarus, Russia, China, Turkey and Uzbekistan took part in the MILEX expo in 2021.