Eyewitnesses report powerful explosions in Kiev last night

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Powerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kiev last night, eyewitnesses told TASS.

"Blasts occurred at about 3:00 a.m. [local time] and there was a strong shockwave coming from Zhulyany [Airport], followed by another shockwave after about an hour," one of the eyewitnesses said.

According to another eyewitness, "a shockwave was felt in the downtown area; there were explosions and air defenses were activated."

On Tuesday morning, the Kiev city authorities reported "extremely heavy strikes on Kiev, which involved the largest number of missiles in the shortest period of time." The city authorities also noted that fallen missile fragments had presumably been detected in several districts of Kiev.

Last night, air raid sirens went off across Ukraine with the country’s media outlets reporting explosions in Kiev and the Chernigov Region. No details were available.