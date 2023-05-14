Sor party candidate leading elections of Moldovan Gagauzia autonomy’s head

COMRAT /Moldova/, May 14. /TASS/. Eugenia Gutul of the opposition Sor party is leading the runoff elections of the head of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy, the elections headquarters of the Sor Party and the Party of Socialists told TASS on Sunday.

According to the Party of Socialists, Gutul was supported by 51% of voters whereas 49% voted for her rival, Grigori Uzun of the Party of Socialists.

The Sor party’s headquarters provided about the same statistics.

The Central Election Commission is expected to announce official results after midnight.

It said earlier that the voter turnout was 54.5%, or by 3.3 p.p. less than in the first round of voting.

Grigori Uzun of Moldova’s opposition Party of Socialists and Eugenia Gutul of the Sor party were vying for the office of the head of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy in the runoff elections. Both scored slightly more than 26% of votes in the first round of voting on April 30.

The autonomy’s head represents the region in foreign politics and is a member of the Moldovan government.

Ahead of the runoff voting, the Gagauz parliament accused Moldova’s central authorities of seeking to frustrate the elections, which are expected to be won by the opposition. The elections are monitored by observers from the EU nations, the United States and other countries. Russian representatives were not invited by the Moldovan government.