G7 to counter Russia’s attempts to evade sanctions, support Ukraine "as long as it takes"

TOKYO, May 13. /TASS/. G7 countries intend to counter any attempts by Russia to evade sanctions imposed over the situation around Ukraine, as well as to support Ukraine as long as it is necessary, according to a joint statement adopted on Saturday following the meeting of member states’ finance ministers and central bank governors in the Japanese city of Niigata.

"We remain committed to countering any attempts to evade and undermine our sanction measures. <…> Going forward, we will continue to strengthen coordination in monitoring cross-border transactions between Russia and other countries, take further action directed at the Russian financial sector as necessary, and closely monitor the effectiveness of the price caps on Russian crude oil and petroleum products to ensure the measure delivers on its objectives, and take any necessary and appropriate enforcement actions required," the statement reads.

"We reiterate our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes," according to the statement.

G7 nations called on other countries to join measures against Russia and efforts to bolster their enforcement, adding that they will also ensure Russia’s sovereign assets in their jurisdictions remain immobilized until the Ukrainian conflict is resolved.

Japan chairs G7 in 2023. By now the Japanese side has held a number of G7 ministerial meetings, including those attended by heads of foreign ministries as well as digitalization and technology ministers.