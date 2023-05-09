Cavusoglu to discuss normalization with Syria, hold bilateral meetings in Russia

ANKARA, May 9. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow on May 10 plans to discuss the issues of normalizing relations with Syria, the fight against terrorism, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey said on Tuesday.

"H.E. Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye will pay a visit to the Russian Federation on 9-10 May 2023 to attend the quadripartite meeting to be held in Moscow on 10 May with the participation of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Iran and Syria. At the meeting, it is planned to exchange views on normalization of the relations between T·rkiye and Syria and to discuss counter terrorism, political process and humanitarian matters including the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrians," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Cavusoglu will also "hold bilateral meetings within the margins of the aforementioned meeting".