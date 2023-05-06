Situation around Zaporozhye NPP becoming potentially dangerous — IAEA

VIENNA, May 7. /TASS/. The situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is becoming less predictable and potentially dangerous, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

The situation in the area of the Zaporozhye NPP "is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous," the Director General said. "I’m extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant," he noted.

IAEA experts present at the site continue hearing shelling, including on Friday night, Grossi said.

"This major nuclear facility must be protected. I will continue to press for a commitment by all sides to achieve this vital objective, and the IAEA will continue to do everything it can to help ensure nuclear safety and security at the plant," he added.