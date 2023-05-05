Top Turkish diplomat says will go to Moscow on May 10 to take part in meeting on Syria

ANKARA, May 5. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that he is leaving for Moscow on May 10 to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and take part in four-party talks on Syria.

"We have received an official confirmation from Moscow. On May 10, we will go to Moscow. In the morning, I will have a possibility to hold talks with Lavrov and after that we will take part in a ministerial meeting (involving Russia, Iran, Syria, and Turkey on the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus)," he said in an interview with the Turkish mass media, which was aired by the 24 TV channel.

The process of the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus kicked off on December 28, 2022 after Moscow hosted consultations between the Russian, Syria, and Turkish defense ministers. The meeting yielded an agreement on the establishment of a trilateral commission. It was decided that these consultations would be followed by talks between the countries’ foreign ministers who will look at issues of organizing talks between the Turkish and Syrian Presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bashar Assad. Later, it was reported that the Iranian foreign minister will also take part in the consultations.