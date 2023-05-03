Nepal plans to become observer in IPA CIS Council — senior MP

NEW DELHI, May 3. /TASS/. Nepal hopes to obtain observer status in the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS), Chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal Ganesh Prasad Timilsina told a TASS correspondent on Wednesday.

In late April, he led a parliamentary delegation to Russia and mentioned that during the visit many important issues were discussed, including "granting Nepal an observer status in the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly [of the] CIS among others, the outcomes of which will take some time to materialize."

Timilsina added that during the visit, the Agreement for Interparliamentary Cooperation was signed which is "the most important outcome of this visit."

Nepal’s parliamentary delegation visited Russia from April 19 to 25. This was the first visit of a Nepalese high-level delegation to Russia since 2016.