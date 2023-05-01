Russian, US special representatives participate in Doha meeting on Afghanistan — UN

United Nations, May 1. /TASS/. Special representatives of Russia and the US participate in the conference on Afghanistan that is taking place in Doha (Qatar) on May 1-2, Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told a briefing on Monday.

"The participants in the meeting are from the following countries and organizations: China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, European Union and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," he said.