Russia to supply Turkey with building materials for post-earthquake recovery — Putin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia will soon deliver a large batch of building materials to Turkey for reconstruction after the earthquakes, President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony on the occasion of the delivery of fuel to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant on Thursday.

He stressed that Russia wholeheartedly sympathized with Turkey, which had experienced large-scale earthquakes with numerous casualties and destruction.

"We are aware of the difficult tasks the Turkish government and the Turkish president have to face now to restore infrastructure, housing and social facilities. We are ready to continue providing Turkish partners with the necessary assistance and support," Putin said.

"In particular, it has been decided to supply Turkey with a large batch of Russian building materials in the near future," he added.

The Russian president noted that Turkey boasted a well-developed building and materials production industry, "but today’s situation is special."

Putin also recalled that Russia was one of the first to dispatch rescue teams and medical personnel to Turkey and deploy a mobile multidisciplinary hospital to one of the most affected regions, where over 13,000 patients have already been treated.

"Our help, I assure you, is absolutely sincere and disinterested. We are always ready to extend a hand of friendly support to our Turkish partners," the Russian leader concluded.