China not to observe Ukrainian crisis quietly — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have no intention to quietly observe the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, but at the same time will not fuel the flame, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during a phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Wednesday.

"China is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible power," Xi Jinping said, according to CCTV. "We will not observe the ongoing fire quietly, and we will not fuel the flames."

The Chinese leader pointed out that Beijing "has no intention to benefit" from the Ukrainian crisis in any way.