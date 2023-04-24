Dodon slams groundless accusations Russia preparing coup d'etat in Moldova

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The former president and leader of Moldova's opposition Socialist Party, Igor Dodon, has dismissed the current leadership’s accusations that Moscow is preparing a coup d'etat in Moldova as groundless.

"Only those countries that control civil society and the media can organize a coup d’etat in Moldova. At this stage, Russia controls neither. All the mass media and the so-called civil society are financed and controlled by the West. That's why it's not possible for Eastern players to prepare coups d'etat and sabotage in the country," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

In Moldova, mass opposition protests have been taking place since the summer of 2022. Demonstrators demand the resignation of the president and new parliamentary elections. They accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with the economic crisis and the plunging standard of living. Last year, the inflation rate in Moldova exceeded 30%, gas tariffs have risen seven-fold, and the cost of electricity has risen three-fold. The opposition is also dissatisfied with the decision of the authorities to increase military spending and demands that the funds be redirected to social programs.

Earlier, President Maia Sandu declared that there was a risk of a coup d'etat involving opposition forces and advocated granting additional powers to special services and other law enforcement agencies. Opposition TV channels were banned in the country and dozens of activists were arrested. Criminal cases were filed against the leaders of the opposition Socialist Party and the Shor party.