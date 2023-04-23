Yerevan slams Baku’s actions in Lachin corridor as violation of 2020 statement

YEREVAN, April 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has violated the 2020 trilateral statement by setting up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor and is seeking to stage ethnic purges in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"In April 23, Azerbaijan’s authorities blatantly violated provision 6 of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and officially blocked the Lachin corridor by taking measures to set up a checkpoint in the zones of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces in the Lachin corridor. This step is a flagrant violation of one of the key provisions of the November 9 trilateral agreement and is geared to carry out a policy of ethnic purges in Nagorno-Karabakh and forcible expulsion of the Armenian population from Nagorno-Karabakh," it said.

As a signatory to the November 9 trilateral statement, Armenian condemns this Azerbaijan’s step, which is geared to derail the talks on a document of the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the ministry stressed.

It also called on Russia to implement its obligations under the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement and ensure the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the Lachin corridor.

"We call on Russia to finally implement its commitments under provision 6 of the statement and remove the illegal blockade of the corridor and ensure the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from the entire security zone in the Lachin corridor," the ministry said.