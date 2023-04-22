Trump promises to achieve US independence from China if he wins election

NEW YORK, April 22. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump said that if he wins the presidential election in 2024 and becomes head of the US administration again, he will achieve complete independence of the United States from China.

According to Trump, the fact that the US provides China with oil and money is "crazy". Speaking at a Republican Party supporter event in Florida, he promised to achieve complete independence from China. The former US president pointed out that China had too much power in the US. He also said that if he returns to the White House, he would abolish most favoured nation (MFN) principle for China.

On Tuesday, the Politico newspaper cited sources as saying that US President Joe Biden's administration could announce unprecedented restrictions on US investment in China in late April to curb Beijing's technological and military rise. Commenting on this information, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the United States intended to deprive China of its right to development in order to maintain its position as a hegemon country in the international arena, and added that Washington was engaged in blatant economic coercion, seriously violating the principles of market economy and fair competition.