NATO chief says member states boost weapons supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. NATO member states are providing more jets, tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine, the bloc’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday.

"Allies are now delivering more jets, tanks, and armored vehicles. And NATO's Ukraine fund is providing urgent support," he said, adding: "All of this is making a real difference on the battlefield every day."

"Since last February, NATO Allies have delivered more than 150 billion euros of support," Stoltenberg pointed out. According to the NATO chief, "over the years, NATO Allies have provided training for tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers."

When asked about the upcoming meeting at the Ramstein Air Base, Stoltenberg said: "I expect that NATO Allies and partners will make new announcements of concrete military support to Ukraine and that of course will come on top of the unprecedented support, which has all been delivered." He particularly welcomed plans by Denmark and the Netherlands to send 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the United States’ announcement of a new military aid package worth $325 mln, and other NATO members’ pledge to provide air defense systems to Ukraine.

On Thursday, Stoltenberg arrived for an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital. A source in Brussels told TASS earlier that his trip marked the final stage of preparations for the Ramstein meeting scheduled for April 21.