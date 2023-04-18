One of UN offices in Sudan looted — official

UNITED NATIONS, April 18. /TASS/. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs was looted in South Darfur in Sudan on Monday, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"The targeting of humanitarian workers and facilities continues in Sudan. We’re receiving reports of attacks and sexual violence against aid workers. And yesterday, our UNOCHA Sudan office in South Darfur was looted. This is unacceptable and must stop," he noted.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreement between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereign Council, and the head of the paramilitary RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the latest data, more than 180 civilians have been killed in the clashes and over 1,800 people have been injured.