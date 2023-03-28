Lukashenko to deliver his State of the Nation Address on March 31

MINSK, March 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is set to deliver his State of the Nation Address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly on March 31. The president will tackle the issue of the country’s development strategy, Chief of the presidential administration Igor Sergeyenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have another important, fundamental event ahead of us: the president’s annual State of the Nation Address to the Belarusian people and the National Assembly. It will take place literally this week - on Friday, March 31," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying, "I’d like to reiterate that this event is important and fundamental". According to Sergeyenko, the president will set out "the immediate strategy for the development of Belarus in a rapidly changing geopolitical environment". He stressed that the president’s State of the Nation Address would be answer all questions of the Belarusians.

Sergeyenko revealed that the event would be attended by a total of 2,500 people. "We understand that this address is first of all an address to the Belarusian people. However, the audience will be much broader," the official said, "This is yet another possibility for the head of state to deliver our state position to the peoples of those countries, the communication with whom was lost for some reasons, either because of the escalation of the international situation, or due to a certain geopolitical confrontation."

The chief of the presidential administration emphasized that Lukashenko continued work on the text of his State of the Nation Address as "the situation is dynamically changing, practically on a daily basis, therefore, the document needs to be updated."