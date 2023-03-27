Ukraine may increase mobilization to build up forces on Belarusian border — politician

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Ukraine will step up mobilization and bring at least eight additional brigades to the border with Belarus, if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in that country, the head of the parliamentary faction of the Ukrainian pro-presidential party Servant of the People, David Arakhamia, told the British TV broadcaster Sky News.

He said this would mean a real challenge. Ukraine would have to call up even more people into the army to bring at least eight additional brigades to control that front line, he said, responding to a request from the host to comment on Russia’s statement about the upcoming deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Arakhamia argued that in that case Kiev would face the challenge of opening a second front.

The length of the potential frontline with Belarus would be more than a thousand kilometers, he added.

On March 25, Putin declared that Russia, at Minsk’s request, would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, precisely the way the United States deployed its own nuclear weapons on the territory of its allies. Moscow has already handed over to Minsk the nuclear-capable Iskander system. According to the Russian leader, the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory would be completed on July 1.