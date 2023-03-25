China-Russia cooperation becomes anchor of stability in volatile world — expert

BEIJING, March 25. /TASS/. Strategic cooperation between China and Russia is an anchor of stability in a world full of turmoil and change, it is durable and not subject to interference by third parties, Zhao Huirong, Director of the Ukraine research office at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told TASS on Saturday.

"I believe that Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia was fruitful and achieved the initial goals of a trip of friendship, cooperation and peace," she said.

According to the expert, the leaders of the two countries published two important joint documents outlining plans for the further development of relations. "Judging by the content of these two statements, China and Russia have demonstrated determination and confidence to continue strengthening the relationship of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," she said.

According to Zhao Huirong, cooperation between Beijing and Moscow is strong, is not directed against third parties, and is not subject to external interference. "Strategic cooperation between Russia and China is an anchor of stability in a world in turmoil and change," the expert stressed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was on a state visit in Russia from March 20 to 22. On Monday, he had a tete-a-tete informal meeting with Putin, which lasted for 4.5 hours. On Tuesday, the Chinese leader met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and then arrived in the Kremlin for official talks with Putin. The visit resulted in the signing of a package of documents, including the Joint Statement on Deepening Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation for a New Era and the Joint Statement on the Plan to Promote Key Elements of Chinese-Russian Economic Cooperation until 2030.