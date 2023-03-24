Trump’s possible indictment won’t undercut his election campaign — report

NEW YORK, March 24. /TASS/. A representative of former US president Donald Trump has said his possible indictment won’t deter his election campaign, ABC television reported on Friday.

"This is the new normal," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told the television channel. Dealing with these types of news cycles, you learn to get good at it. "We have a full-spectrum response operation on the campaign that can deal with anything that comes our way."

"While being arrested is a humbling experience, there's probably no better way for the Trump campaign to move into overdrive," a former Trump campaign aide said. "You couldn't ask for a better gift if you understand how to take advantage of it. And he's [Trump] surrounded by people who know how to do it."

In the near-term, the ex-staffers and others who spoke to ABC News forecasted that Trump will maintain his travel schedule — including a rally this coming Saturday in Waco, Texas — while viewing the potential indictment as an opportunity to further rile up his base.

The former president previously said that his possible indictment in the case of financial wrongdoing in the Trump Organization could have devastating consequences for the country.