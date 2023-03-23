Tiraspol transparent about its probes into terror attacks, says leader

CHISINAU, March 23. /TASS/. Transnistria is prepared to acquaint intelligence services from any country with how it went about investigating planned terrorist attacks it has thus far thwarted, the leader of the unrecognized republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, said following a Russian-Transnistrian meeting on Thursday.

"Our salvation lies in our transparency. The investigations being conducted by us will be made known to everybody, be it the people of Transnistria, Western politicians or politicians from other countries. Let everybody know the truth about what happened," Krasnoselsky said in a statement published on his website.

"We are ready to receive any foreign intelligence service and brief them on the relevant case materials or the entire range of evidence that has emerged to date," he added.

"Those politicians who deny everything, they clearly know, understand and acknowledge everything, but for the time being the status quo is beneficial to them," the Transnistrian leader said. "In further investigating this grave crime, this terrorist attack, this sabotage, we will be open to the press, to all intelligence services, prosecutors or law enforcement agencies from those countries that may wish to acquaint themselves with the documents and evidence that we have uncovered," he added.