Kiev values China’s participation in settlement, expects contact with Xi Jinping — envoy

ROME, March 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian leadership values China’s contribution to the search for solution for a peace settlement in Ukraine and expects a contact with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Ukrainian Ambassador to Italy Yaroslav Melnik said during the joint meeting of commissions on foreign affairs of both chambers of the Italian Parliament Wednesday.

"China is an important geopolitical player and cannot stand aside in the current circumstances. Unfortunately, we have different visions of the way out of the conflict, but we value China’s role and its contribution to the search of a solution. We expect that a phone call between President Vladimir Zelensky and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be organized shortly," he said, according to ANSA.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereschuk said in an interview for Italy’s Corriere della Sera that Kiev is expecting a confirmation of a phone call between Zelensky and Xi Jinping. Earlier, the Wall Street Journal said citing its sources that Xi Jinping may call Zelensky after his visit in Moscow.

Previously, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Chinese authorities stay in contact with all sides, involved in the situation around Ukraine. According to the spokesman, China plans to play a constructive role in the settlement of the conflict. On March 20-22, Xi Jinping made a state visit to Russia - his first after his re-election as the President of China.