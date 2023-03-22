Seoul holds rally in support of Russia’s special military op in Ukraine

SEOUL, March 22. /TASS/. A rally of South Korean activists from several public organizations supporting Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and opposing American imperialism took place in the center of Seoul, not far from the Russian embassy, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"The current situation in Ukraine is not just a war between Russia and Ukraine. It is a very serious crisis that can lead to a nuclear war because of the deadly clash between the imperialist camp headed by the US and the anti-imperialist camp in which Russia plays a role," the activists pointed out. According to them, the special military operation stemmed from "imperialists trying to rob Russia."

A total of 20 activists have taken part in the rally. It lasted almost an hour.

"We support Russia, which is leading a hard struggle not only to protect its sovereignty, but also against the empire of evil - American imperialism - and for the realization of all-encompassing justice in the society," the rally organizers pointed out. They also chanted that they supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s policy.

The activists were holding small Russian tricolor flags. "We support Russia's war against imperialism and the United States," the banners said. Activists recalled Russia's decisive contribution to the defeat of Napoleon, as well as the USSR’s contribution to winning World War II. "The current events in Ukraine are no different," they said in a joint statement. "Russia has always been able to defend its land. And now it is fighting the good fight in the US’ proxy war in Ukraine," one of the activists added.