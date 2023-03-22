Russia records 12,001 daily COVID cases, 39 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 12,001 over the past day to 22,537,883, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 9,373 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,545 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 0.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 36 regions, while in 43 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,541 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,259 over the past day versus 1,092 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,462,807, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,295 over the past day versus 1,226 a day earlier, reaching 1,906,630.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 15,130 over the past day, reaching 21,888,648, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 13,345 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 39 over the past day, reaching 396,938, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 34 COVID-19 deaths were registered.