UN currently sees no opportunities for Ukrainian peace process — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, March 22. /TASS/. The United Nations currently sees no opportunities for a peace process in Ukraine, but is always ready to support positive changes, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq has told reporters.

"At this stage, it's clear and you hear it from our reports every day about the violence on the ground and how the military operations are going, that it's difficult to imagine a peace process at this stage. But if that dynamic can change, we would certainly welcome and support that," he said.

When asked whether UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had changed his assessment that a peace process was not possible at this stage, the deputy spokesman replied: "His assessment has not changed yet."

"Obviously, there are developments indicating that different parties are trying to push again for peace efforts. If that helps to open up opportunities, that would be a good thing," Haq added.