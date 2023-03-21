UK Defense Ministry calls depleted uranium ‘standard component’ of its munitions

LONDON, March 22. /TASS/. The Defense Ministry of the United Kingdom said depleted uranium was a standard component of its armor-piercing munitions, claiming that Moscow’s response to the news of their possible supplies to Ukraine was an attempt to "deliberately <…> disinform" the public.

"It is a standard component and has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities. Russia knows this but is deliberately trying to disinform," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the document, such rounds are "highly effective" against tanks and armored vehicles.

Earlier on Monday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said in her written response to an inquiry by Member of the House of Lords Raymond Jolliffe that British authorities will send shells to Ukraine that contain depleted uranium and that feature improved efficiency against armored vehicles.

The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom warned London against supplying Kiev with such munitions. According to Russian diplomats, this step is fraught with risks of further escalation of the conflict. Radioactivity, high toxicity and carcinogenicity of such weapons are well-known, the embassy added.