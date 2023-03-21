Minsk calls on world community to start peace talks on Ukraine

MINSK, March 21. /TASS/. Belarus is calling on the world community to use every opportunity to start peace talks to settle the crisis in Ukraine, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Belarus to the United Nations Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, Maksim Sapsai, said in a speech delivered within the framework of a dialogue with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine at the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

"Belarus calls for bringing an immediate halt to the march toward the abyss and making use of all opportunities to launch peace talks. The Human Rights Council and human rights mechanisms, if they are to protect human rights, must work to advance the peace process," Sapsai was quoted as saying by the Belarusian mission's Telegram channel.

The first secretary emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine "has all the preconditions for escalating further," while reports generated by "allegedly impartial mechanisms serve to disguise the root causes of the conflict, which flared up due to the West’s self-centered policy on international security issues and disregard for the interests of other countries."

According to Sapsai, the West "continues to advance its military and economic interests by reshaping the political order of states in every possible way." "All reasonable people expect peace talks on the situation in Ukraine. However, we are seeing the Ukrainian authorities’ growing appetite to procure weapons, as well as how the military-industrial sector in the West is being enormously enriched from this crisis," he noted.