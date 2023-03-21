Chinese diplomat says US has 'not competence' to criticize Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia

BEIJING, March 21. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is not competent to criticize Chinese President Xi Jinping for his visit to Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"China has not triggered the Ukrainian crisis and is not a party to it," the spokesman said in reply to a Chinese reporter’s request to comment on Blinken’s statement that China provided "diplomatic cover" for Russia, "We have never supplied weapons to any of the parties involved in the conflict. The US has no competence to criticize China, and even less to shift responsibility [for the situation in Ukraine] on it."

The Chinese diplomat recalled that Beijing opposed any actions that could lead to an escalation of the Ukrainian conflict. He also stressed that the US continued to supply Kiev with weapons.

"The United States should objectively look at the efforts made by China and the international community to achieve a peaceful dialogue," Wang Wenbin concluded.

On Monday, Blinken, commenting on Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, pointed out that the Chinese leader headed to Moscow "days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin". According to the US top diplomat, China "feels no responsibility" and "provides diplomatic cover for Russia".