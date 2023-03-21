Russia records 9,373 daily COVID cases, 34 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 9,373 over the past day to 22, 525,882, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 10,310 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,541 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 152.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 74 regions, while in six regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 610 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,092 over the past day versus 1,282 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,460,548, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,226 over the past day versus 1,294 a day earlier, reaching 1,905,335.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 13,345 over the past day, reaching 21,873,518, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 8,593 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 34 over the past day, reaching 396,899, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 31 COVID-19 deaths were registered.